WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 21, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 21, 2017.

HEAVY RAIN -- We could see strong to severe storms across the region late tonight and again late Friday and Friday night. Multiple rounds of heavy rain likely this weekend.

DRUG BUST -- Drug and gun charges for two people in South St. Cloud. Police SWAT team serving a warrant at a home at 622 Wilson Avenue Southeast. 26-year-old Jon Jenks and 24-year-old Sireatha Tek, both arrested. Handguns, prescription pills, cocaine, mushrooms, marijuana and cash -- confiscated.

WOMAN SHOT -- Police are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old St. Cloud woman wounded. The woman -- hurt when a bullet when through the rear door of the car she was in. Happened in the 300 block of 8th Avenue North late Tuesday night. Police don't think it was a random shooting.

DRUG ARREST -- Police arresting a St. Cloud man in Big Lake in a stolen car. Officers say he threw from the car a cigarette box with methamphetamine in it. 30-year-old Joseph Alman, jailed in Elk River.

GAS SPILL -- A truck and trailer hit a gas pump in Holdingford Tuesday, causing a gas spill that closed the street for a half-hour. A gas station employee used the emergency shut-off valve. The driver ticketed.

GAY WEDDING VIDEO DECISION -- A federal judge has rejected a St. Cloud video company's legal challenge over whether they have to shoot weddings for same-sex couples. Judge John Tunheim rejected Carl and Angel Larsen's pre-emptive lawsuit, saying it was akin to a "White Applicants Only" sign.

BEARSON ANNIVERSARY -- Three years later and the homicide of college student Tom Bearson of Sartell is still unsolved. The North Dakota State University student disappeared after leaving a party south of the campus. His body found three days later in a Fargo industrial park.

MILLSTREAM ARTS FESTIVAL -- St. Joseph's getting ready to host thousands of people, coming to Sunday's Millstream Arts Festival. The outdoor art show is free in downtown St. Joe.