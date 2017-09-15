WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 15, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 15, 2017.

AIR QUALITY -- Another air quality alert affecting Central Minnesota and the sourthern half of Minnesota. The State Pollution Control Agency issuing the alert for folks sensitive to air quality issues.

STORMS -- It could be a stormy Friday night and Saturday. Storms are pushing in from South Dakota this evening, weakening by Saturday morning, then redeveloping Saturday afternoon and evening. And some of those storms could be severe.

SHED FIRE -- Fire destroyed a shed and its contents Thursday night just south of St. Joseph. Homeowner Richard Saatzer lost his shed, a boat, refrigerator and some hay bales.

SPEAKER PROTESTED -- Support for -- and protests against -- former Iranian muslim turned Christian Pastor Shahram Hadian. He spoke at Granite City Baptist Church Thursday night, saying Christianity and Islam DON'T share common ground. Protesters equated his views to white supremacy.

WAITE PARK COUNCIL CHAMBERS -- New digs for the Waite Park city council. They'll use the new council chambers for the first time Monday after getting improvements to lighting, audio, visual and security systems.

ROCORI TRAIL -- Phase two of the ROCORI Recreation Trail is open now. Ribbon-cutting held in Rockville for the stretch of trail connecting Rockville to Cold Spring. The third phase will eventually connect the ROCORI Trail to the Lake Wobegon and Beaver Island Trails.