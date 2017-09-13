WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 13, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 13, 2017.

MISSING TEEN -- Police are asking for help finding missing 15-year-old Anna Marie Thorson, who was last seen in Buffalo Sunday. Police say she has cognitive and emotional issues making it hard for her to recognize danger.

MISSING DETROIT LAKES TEEN -- The Jacob Wetterling Resource Center says a missing Detroit Lakes boy could be in the Sartell area. Parker Eastman went missing August 21st. He's 5-6, 140, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Police ask you to call them if you see him.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PLEA -- A judge will sentence 35-year-old Samuel Teachman of St. Cloud in November after Teachman pleaded guilty to three child pornography possession charges. That after police used a search warrant and found child porn videos on his computer and electronics.

TAX CRIMES -- Possible prison time for a Big Lake man, accused of not filing tax returns, failing to pay business sales tax and collecting sales tax after his license was revoked. 17 felony counts against Mark Miller of JC's Body Shop.

742 TEACHER CONTRACT -- St. Cloud teachers have voted to accept a new, two-year contract agreement with District 742. The contract covers the 2017 through 2019 school years.