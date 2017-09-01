WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for September 1, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for September 1, 2017.

STABBING -- A stabbing in Eden Valley Friday afternoon. Police say the victim had non-life threatening injuries. Police looking for a white man.

MORE: http://wjon.com/stearns-county-sheriffs-office-investigating-stabbing-in-eden-valley/

STABBING 2 -- Serious stab wounds for a 53-year-old man, stabbed three times during a drunken fight between him and a woman. Happened Thursday night in the 800 block of 12th Avenue North. 66-year-old Linda Weller, jailed on assault.

MORE: http://wjon.com/man-stabbed-woman-arrested-in-drunken-dispute/

BANK BREAK-INS -- Police have released a surveillance camera photo of a suspect who's believed to have broken into two area banks and an apartment complex. The suspect using rocks to break windows at Bremer and Wells Fargo Banks on 2nd Street South. Then used a torch to get cash from teller drawers at Bremer.

MORE: http://wjon.com/police-search-for-suspect-using-torch-to-break-into-area-banks/

MISSING TEEN -- A $7-thousand dollar reward, offered for the safe return of a missing 15-year-old Alexandria girl. Jasmine Block's been missing for nearly a month.

MORE: http://wjon.com/7000-reward-being-offered-to-find-missing-alexandria-teenager/

AIR QUALITY -- Smoke from Canadian wildfires, affecting Minnesota's air quality. An air quality alert, in effect through Saturday for the southwestern quarter of the state.

MORE: http://wjon.com/canadian-wildfire-smoke-reduces-air-quality-in-minnesota/

HURRICANE HELP -- Minnesota National Guard soldiers and a couple helicopters based in St. Cloud, heading to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Two Chinook helicopters and 11 soldiers.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-national-guard-soldiers-helicopters-to-help-hurricane-harvey-victims/

ALCUIN LIBRARY -- After 10 years of planning and $25-million dollars later, improvements to St. John's University's Alcuin Library are finished. More study space and media labs, coffee shop and more.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-johns-university-unveils-renovated-library-new-addition-video/

COMPOST SITE CLOSED -- Monday is Labor Day and St. Cloud's compost site will be closed that day. Yard waste pick-up will remain the same schedule for the entire week.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-compost-site-closed-labor-day/