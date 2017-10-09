WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 9, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 9, 2017.

FIRST FREEZE -- A freeze warning's posted for much of Minnesota tonight. The growing season likely ends tonight across Central Minnesota with tonight's killing frost.

CROSSROADS SEARS -- One of Crossroads' anchor tenants -- Sears -- will close by mid-January. Tough times for the retailer which is closing unprofitable stores. No word on what will replace Sears at the mall.

MILLE LACS WALLEYE -- The Minnesota DNR begins netting fish on Lake Mille Lacs in an attempt to assess the health of the lake's walleye population. The results will help shape next year's harvest limits on the lake and provide clues to the cause of the drop in the walleye population in the lake.

KIDNAPPED GIRL REWARD -- The man who helped rescue a teenage girl who had been kidnapped and held for nearly a month just got a 7-thousand dollar reward check. But instead, farmer Earl Melchert gave the money to the 15-year-old girl and her family. Three men are charged with the kidnapping.

STABBING SENTENCE -- A woman who stabbed a man in the shoulder last November. 40-year-old Maritza Lockett's sentence -- three-and-a-half years in prison. She won't see any prison time as long as she meets the terms of her seven-year parole.

SAUK RAPIDS CRASH -- Two people hurt when a car and pick-up crashed on 75th Avenue Northeast in Sauk Rapids Monday morning. The drivers of the car and pick-up -- both hurt.

ATV CRASH -- Two people -- hurt -- after rolling their ATV east of Royalton. The ATV swerved to avoid a pedestrian that ran onto the highway, lost control, went in the ditch and rolled. Two people on the side-by-side ATV taken to area hospitals.

FIRST RESPONDERS DELIVER BABY -- Seven first responders -- four firefighters, a police officer and two paramedics -- honored for delivering a baby in a St. Cloud apartment last month. Each received a certificate and stork pin at a ceremony Monday night.

EASTMAN HALL RENOVATIONS -- Here's your last chance to see Eastman Hall at St. Cloud State. Public tours this Friday and Saturday before an 18-and-a-half million dollars renovation project begins in January.