WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 5, 2017

HARVEST DELAYED -- Heavy rains have slowed-down fall harvest in Central Minnesota. Around 3-and-a-half inches of rain earlier this week, keeping farmers out of their fields and causing concerns about mold.

ROLLOVER -- A pick-up lost control and rolled in Morrison County's Ripley Township this morning. 23-year-old Christopher Keehr of Pierz -- thrown from the vehicle and airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital in serious condition.

INTENTIONAL BACKFIRING -- Sartell police say they'll forward a case to the county attorney to consider charges against two people who modified a vehicle's exhaust making it sound like automatic gunfire. Over a hundred calls to police Tuesday night from concerned and frightened residents.

MURDER PLEA -- A plea agreement means 40-year-old Lisa Kearney of St. Cloud will be sentenced to 23 to 30 years in prison for killing her father. She admits to killing Jeffrey Schilling in his north St. Cloud home in early 2016, then fleeing to Kentucky.

DENNY HECKER -- Fallen auto dealer Denny Hecker's being released from a Minneapolis half-way house. He's been living there since serving most of a 10-year federal prison sentence for bankruptcy and wire fraud.

DOLLAR GENERAL -- A new Dollar General store opening in Foley. Hiring 6-to-10 people.

AQUARIUM STORE CLOSING -- St. Cloud's "Art Fish and Soul" aquarium shop is closing. Owner Lindsay Klein says it was too hard running the store AND being a full-time real estate agent.

CANCER CENTER -- CentraCare Health is building a 65-hundred square foot Cancer Survivorship Center at their health plaza off Highway 15. That center will help the cancer survivors and their families, addressing physical, emotional and spiritual needs.

LIFESAVERS -- Benton County honors seven people later this month with saving an 18-month-old boy near Rice. His mother called 9-1-1 when Jace Josephson stopped breathing in the car on Highway 10 August 15th. A firefighter, state trooper, Benton County Deputy and four paramedics stabilized Jace and got his heart and breathing going again. He's at the Mayo Clinic now awaiting a heart transplant, thanks to his lifesavers.

ST. JOHN'S BIBLE -- The now famous hand-written "St. John's Bible" goes on exhibit in Collegeville Friday. St. John's commissioned the Bible to celebrate the new millennium.

