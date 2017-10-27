WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 27, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 27, 2017.

FIRST SNOWFALL -- Rain and snow made for slick roads as Central Minnesota had a cold reminder of how to drive in the winter.

The State Patrol says at least two people died in crashes. One near Brainerd on Highway 25 killed 26-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez of Pierz. And near Duluth, a semi went off the road and into the St. Louis River killing a 44-year-old truck driver from Duluth.

Troopers say there were over a hundred crashes with 16 involving injuries.

SEMI DRIVER HURT -- In St. Joseph Township, a semi truck driver lost control on Highway 23 at I-94 and jackknifed. The driver from Coon Rapids, taken to St. Cloud Hospital.

POPE COUNTY CRASH -- In Pope County, just north of Lowry -- 23-year-old Natasha Pulliam of St. Cloud, hurt, when her car crossed the center line and hit another car. Two people in the other car were hurt. All three -- taken to the hospital in Glenwood.

MARIJUANA BUST -- One man is jailed after police found 9 pounds of marijuana at a home outside Big Lake. The Sherburne Sheriff saying the marijuana was being sent through the mail from Colorado. 37-year-old Azad Erfanian, facing charges.

ROCKVILLE BURGLARS -- Police have released surveillance photos of a man and woman who police believe burglarized a Rockville home last weekend. They stole credit cards and are now charging hundreds of dollars worth of stuff in St. Cloud stores.

GUNS, CASH STOLEN -- Sartell Police, asking for the public's help after a home in the 600 block of 7th Street South, burglarized Thursday. Multiple guns and a large amount of cash, stolen.

DRUG TAKE BACK -- Sherburne County's taking in old or unused prescription medications between 10 and 2 Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. It's an effort to combat opioid drug overdoses.

CAPITAL ONE DONATION -- And the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota, getting some help funding their technology programs. A $15,000 donation from Capital One.