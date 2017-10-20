WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 20, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 20, 2017.

ABANDONED HOUSE BURGLARY -- Three people jailed for allegedly burglarizing an abandoned house in Watab Township near the former King's Inn building. 41-year-old Nicholas Dixon of Crystal, 52-year-old John Charron of St. Cloud and 39-year-old Ryan Granger of Cyrstal.

TEEN ROBBERIES -- Three St. Cloud young people, arrested, in connection with four South St. Cloud robberies early this morning using a handgun and knife. 18-year-old Trevor Rassier, 18-year-old Charles Warzburger and a 17-year-old -- arrested.

HEAD STOMPING PLEA -- 31-year-old Soloman Roundtree, sentenced to 14-years in prison for repeatedly stomping on another man's head in 2015. Roundtree has already served over 2-and-a-half years behind bars.

SNAPCHAT CRASH -- Investigators say a 16-year-old girl is charged with criminal vehicular homicide and reckless driving for hitting and killing a bicyclist in Sibley County. Prosecutors allege the girl was on Snapchat at the time she hit and killed a New Prague man on a bike in June.

PREVENTION CONFERENCE -- Prevention professionals are in St. Cloud this weekend, talking about ways to prevent underage drinking and the benefits of raising the tobacco buying age to 21. The Minnesota Prevention Resource Center, meeting in St. Cloud.