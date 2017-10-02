WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 2, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 2, 2017.

FLOOD THREAT -- We could see some flash flooding in parts of Central Minnesota tonight. 1-to-3 inches of rain is possible, which could lead to localized flooding.

MORE: http://wjon.com/flash-flood-watch-issued-with-heavy-rain-likely/

VEGAS SHOOTING -- Minnesota native Philip Aurich is among the more than 500 wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting. Aurich -- who works for a mortgage company in Las Vegas -- was critically-injured.

MORE: http://wjon.com/minnesotan-critically-wounded-in-las-vegas-mass-shooting/

SHOOTING WITNESS -- Taylor Dombrovski of Cold Spring was in the crowd of concert-goers when that gunman opened fire Sunday night. She said at first she thought the gunfire was fireworks. Dombrovski, her fiance, brother and sister-in-law ran from the concert grounds and were not hurt.

MORE: http://wjon.com/cold-spring-woman-witnesses-las-vegas-mass-shooting/

DUTCH MAID BAKERY -- After more than 60 years at its present location, the Dutch Maid Bakery is moving from east St. Cloud. The Sauk Rapids planning commission, considering a plan to build a new Dutch Maid bakery behind the Dairy Queen.

MORE: http://wjon.com/dutch-maid-bakery-planning-move-to-sauk-rapids/

TINY HOUSE FOR HOMELESS -- St. John's Episcopal Church WILL be able to build a tiny house on its property for homeless people. The resolution settles a lawsuit the church filed against city of St. Cloud which originally denied the church from having a tiny house for the homeless.

MORE: http://wjon.com/settlement-reached-in-st-cloud-tiny-house-dispute/

HOTEL LICENSING -- The legislature has given Waite Park special approval to license its hotels to help eliminate problems like sex trafficking, drug use and other crime. Could be in effect by next year.

MORE: http://wjon.com/former-college-of-st-benedict-president-dies/

ST. BENEDICT'S PRESIDENT -- Former College of St. Benedict President Colman O'Connell has died. She was 90. A funeral Saturday morning at 10. O'Connell led the college from 1986 through 1996.

MORE: http://wjon.com/former-college-of-st-benedict-president-dies/

