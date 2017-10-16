WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for October 16, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for October 16, 2017.

MAN BURNED -- Significant burns for 80-year-old Herman Imdieke after an explosion and fire at his home Sunday, north of Brooten. He smelled gas as he began cooking supper. Soon after, an explosion.

ROLLOVER TRAPPED -- 63-year-old Joseph Spanier of Paynesville, trapped in his vehicle for six hours after rolling his vehicle near Cold Spring early Monday. Minor injuries.

ROBBERY-CHASE -- 27-year-old Joshua Vossen, arrested after allegedly robbing another man, then leading police on a high-speed chase through multiple counties. Happened early Monday morning stretching from Sherburne County to Mille Lacs, Benton and Morrison counties.

BASEBALL BAT ATTACK -- A 35-year-old St. Cloud man, recovering after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat Sunday in north St. Cloud. Hit, during a fight over some personal property with an acquaintance. A 37-year-old St. Cloud jailed, and expected to be charged with assault.

LIBERTY BANK -- Another location for Liberty Bank Minnesota. A third location in the Granite City at 29th Avenue South and 2nd Street South in St. Cloud.

ST. JOHN'S CAPITAL CAMPAIGN -- St. John's University's finished its capital campaign, raising 188-million dollars to renovate the Alcuin Library, add the Learning Commons and expand and renovate athletic facilities.

DRIVE-IN RE-OPENS -- The Long Drive-In in Long Prairie re-opened last weekend, after summer storms damaged its projection screen. Repairs took longer than expected.

COAT DRIVE -- The Salvation Army's looking for coats, hats, mittens and other winter wear. You can drop off your donations to the Salvation Army on Highway 10, weekdays from 8:30 to 4.

SCSU HOMECOMING -- And St. Cloud State is bringing back Homecoming. The school rebranded homecoming as "Celebrate, St. Cloud State" nearly seven years ago. Homecoming returns in October 2018 with a big emphasis on students making responsible choices with alcohol.

