WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 6, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 6, 2017.

MORE SNOW -- We could see a dusting to less than an inch of snow tonight. Already 6 inches of snow this season -- 4-and-a-half inches above normal.

MORE: http://wjon.com/light-snow-possible-monday/

HUSKIES HOCKEY -- Undefeated St. Cloud State is ranked the number one Division 1 men's hockey team in the country in the USCHO.com poll. That after sweeping UMD last weekend. Next weekend, the 7-and-0 Huskies host number 3 Denver.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-state-achieves-1-ranking/

SNOWBOARDER - CEREAL -- Kimball native snowboarder Mike Schultz, hoping to make the US Paralympics team, will be featured on Kellogg's Frosted Flakes boxes. Look for the 36-year-old on grocery shelves next month.

MORE: http://wjon.com/central-minnesotan-to-be-featured-on-frosted-flakes-as-he-aims-for-paralympics/

TARGET -THANKSGIVING -- Target saying it WILL be open Thanksgiving evening -- 5 pm to midnite. But then closing until 6 am on Black Friday.

MORE: http://wjon.com/target-to-offer-shoppers-a-breather-after-thanksgiving/

ST. CLOUD FLORAL -- In St. Cloud, after 25 years downtown, St. Cloud Floral is getting settled into its new home in the Midtown Square Mall. In the former Old Country Buffet space.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-floral-blossoms-in-midtown-square-mall-video/

PRINCE-GUITAR -- And one of Prince's guitars has sold at auction to an unidentified buyer for $700,000. The teal blue Cloud guitar Prince used in the late 80s and into the 90s.

MORE: http://wjon.com/prince-guitar-auctioned-for-700000/

You now can listen to WJON Radio – live -- on your Alexa device. Just look for the skill "WJON" on the Amazon Alexa app .