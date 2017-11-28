WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 28, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 28, 2017.

SWINDLING CHARGES -- Criminal charges for 36-year-old Kati Werner of Clearwater, two counts of theft-by-swindle, from allegedly requesting unemployment benefits for her husband – even though he was employed.

MORE: http://wjon.com/unemployment-worker-charged-with-illegally-taking-benefits/

ROLLOVER -- Twenty-two-year-old Caroline Eden of Pierz, hurt after rolling her vehicle Monday near Little Falls – minor injuries.

MORE: http://wjon.com/pierz-woman-hurt-in-rollover-after-avoiding-deer/

POT ARRESTS -- Two UND students from the Twin Cities facing drug charges after police found 60 pounds of marijuana, 70 grand in cash, and some pills in their home.

MORE: http://wjon.com/two-university-of-north-dakota-students-facing-drug-charges/

ARBY'S BUYS B-DUBS -- Arby's is buying Buffalo Wild Wings. Arby's Restaurant Group will acquire Buffalo Wild Wings Incorporated for $157 per share, in a transaction valued at about $2.9 billion.

MORE: http://wjon.com/arbys-is-buying-buffalo-wild-wings-for-2-9-billion/

MENTAL HEALTH CALLS -- A dozen Stearns County Deputies attended Crisis Intervention Training in October, designed to better equip officers to handle mental health calls – soon to be mandated across Minnesota.

MORE: http://wjon.com/stearns-county-training-deputies-in-mental-health-intervention/

You now can listen to WJON Radio – live -- on your Alexa device. Just look for the skill "WJON" on the Amazon Alexa app.