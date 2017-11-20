WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 20, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 20, 2017.

RECALL - IMMIGRANTS -- A group of St. Cloud residents is looking at their options -- including recalling St. Cloud council members and the mayor. The group is frustrated in what they call the lack of interest in addressing their concerns about the increase in new residents under the Refugee Resettlement program.

TECH HIGH SCHOOL -- The St. Cloud Area School District and the city of St. Cloud are partnering together to find a solution for what to do with the century-old Technical High School. The school district is building a new high school in south St. Cloud, leaving the old Tech building abandoned.

TRIBE LAWSUIT -- The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, suing Mille Lacs County over what the band says is lax policing on the reservation. A federal lawsuit, asking the court to allow tribal officers to investigate law-breaking on the reservation without county interference.

FRANKEN - INAPPROPRIATE TOUCHING -- A second woman is accusing Minnesota US Senator Al Franken of touching her innappropriately. Lindsay Menz tells CNN Franken touched her bottom as they posed for a picture at the Minnesota State Fair in 2010.

ROYALTON INDUSTRIAL PARK -- A state grant will help Royalton attract more businesses to its industrial park. Will help extend water and sewer and marketing for the site.

KIDS FIGHTING HUNGER -- Some 600 people were at the Rivers Edge Convention Center in St. Cloud Sunday, packaging around 140-thousand meals for the "Kids Fighting Hunger" program. The meals are sent to places in need around the world.

MR. FOOTBALL -- St. Cloud Tech high school's Brevyn Spann-Ford, one of 11 finalists for the Mr. Football title. It honors Minnesota's best high school football player.

CLEARWATER LIGHT SHOW -- For nine years, George Simmons has decked out his Clearwater home with 70-thousand Christmas lights. But not this year. Medical issues have affected his energy and stamina. So, he's taking the year off -- but says he'll be back next year.