WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 2, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 2, 2017.

MORE SNOW -- Another round of snow, aiming for the northern half of Minnesota starting Friday afternoon. The St. Cloud area could see anywhere from 1 to 5 inches. So, the Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl Friday evening could have a little snow with it.

OFFICER REMEMBERED -- A special ceremony Friday afternoon, honoring Stearns County Deputy Edwin Arendt, killed in the line of duty in a head-on crash near Cold Spring, 30 years ago.

ZEBRA MUSSELS -- Zebra mussels, found in Knaus Lake near Cold Spring. Found on a dock and a water intact pipe.

THANKSGIVING-MALLS -- The Mall of America, pushing back on Black Friday sales and will NOT open for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, officials with Crossroads Shopping Center in St. Cloud say they will be open for stores who want to open at 6 pm Thanksgiving night.

FILM FEST -- Better get some snacks -- here's your chance to see over 100 films over the next week around St. Cloud. The 7th annual St. Cloud Film Festival starts Saturday.

BRIDGEWATER RETURNS? -- Will the Vikings activate quarterback Teddy Bridgewater next week? The Vikings GM says they're still evaluating his progress recovering from his knee problems.

