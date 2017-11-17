WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 17, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 17, 2017.

ADULT BOOKSTORE FIRE -- Authorities allege 32-year-old Cody Mann of Sauk Rapids splashed gasoline in the Pure Pleasure adult bookstore and set it ablaze Thursday. Mann faces arson charges. The building -- a total loss.

CHILD PORN CHARGES -- Police, searching for 32-year-old Nathan Lahr of Richmond. Wanted after a video found on his phone of him and a 16-year-old boy in a sex act.

NARCOTICS ARRESTS -- Two men, arrested when methamphetamine, marijuana and narcotics were found in their car during a traffic stop. The men -- from Battle Lake and Henning -- jailed in St. Cloud.

THUNDER DOME RACEWAY -- After a severe storm knocked down their first dome, the new permanent Thunder Dome Raceway structure opens on Sundial Drive Saturday. Radio controlled cars now. Adding rock crawlers and drones later.

BELL RINGERS NEEDED -- The Salvation Army -- looking for volunteer bell ringers. Trying to fill some 6,000 hours of bell ringing and hoping to raise over $205,000 this year.