WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 16, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 16, 2017.

PIPE BOMB -- No arrests yet after a pipe bomb and blasting caps were found at a Waite Park mobile home park. A bomb squad detonated the device after police evacuated Bel Clare Estates. Nobody hurt.

DAYTON VETOES -- The Minnesota Supreme Court, upholding Governor Dayton's line-item veto of the legislature's operating budget. The high court saying Dayton's veto DID comply with the law, and the courts can't order funding the Legislature without an appropriation.

FRANKEN ALLEGATIONS -- Minnesota Senator Al Franken, apologizing for forcibly kissing an L-A radio news anchor during a 2006 USO tour. Leeann Tweeden published a photo of Franken with his hands on her breasts as she slept. Senators -- including Franken -- calling for an ethics investigation.

COUNSELOR ALLEGATIONS -- 24-year-old Alyson Baker of Minneapolis who was working at a children's treatment center -- charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Foley girl. According to court documents, Baker admits to encounters with the girl.

RICE CITY CLERK -- The city of Rice, looking for a new city clerk. Current clerk Stephanie Roggenbuck leaves the job next week to take an HR director job in Wilkin County.

FLORIDA TOURISM -- St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce members are in Florida this week, trying to convince Floridians to come to Minnesota this winter. Talking with radio stations and newspapers in the Fort Myers area.

GIVE TO THE MAX -- And today is Give to the Max day in Minnesota with charities and non-profits benefiting from millions of dollars in donations today.