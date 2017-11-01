WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for November 1, 2017
Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for November 1, 2017.
SNOWY FORECAST -- A snowy start to November. A couple inches of snow possible today. Another 2-4 inches possible Friday night. Meanwhile, winter parking restrictions are now in effect in the St. Cloud metro.
MORE: http://wjon.com/snow-possible-to-start-november/
MORE: http://wjon.com/winter-parking-restrictions-return-wednesday/
CAR BREAK-INS -- In St. Augusta, a string of car break-ins overnight. All the cars had been unlocked.
BASEBALL BAT BEATING -- In St. Cloud, 29-year-old Michael Adrian pleading guilty to using a baseball bat to beat a man who owed him money. Sentencing next month.
MELROSE CHURCH -- The St. Cloud Catholic Diocese is recommending St. Mary's Church in Melrose -- badly damaged by fire a year ago -- be rebuilt, not restored. But a group of parishioners has formed a group to take legal action to save the existing church.
EARLY FLU SEASON? -- CentraCare Health officials are expecting an early flu season this year. They're urging us all to get our flu shots now.
CANDY BUY BACK -- Did your kids make a haul on Halloween candy last night? They can turn in excess candy at St. Cloud Toyota in the “Candy Buy Back” program from 5 to 8 pm. They can get a dollar for every pound of candy turned in, up to five dollars.
DEER OPENER -- All across Minnesota, the DNR is expecting a strong deer harvest as deer populations rebound. The firearms deer season opens Saturday.
Now you can listen to WJON, live, on your Alexa device. Just look for WJON on your Amazon Alexa app.