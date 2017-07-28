WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for July 28, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for July 28, 2017.

CARD GAME STABBING -- A St. Cloud man, jailed after allegedly stabbing another man seven times in a disagreement while playing a fantasy card game. 31-year-old Elija Creech called police Friday morning, telling dispatcher he stabbed a man at his apartment in east St. Cloud. The 20-year-old victim, hospitalized.

LONG PRAIRIE MURDER -- Police have arrested 35-year-old Jose Torres of Long Prairie as a person of interest in the death of a woman Thursday in Long Prairie. Witness say they saw the woman with a man outside a home Thursday afternoon and heard arguing shortly after that. Police say evidence leads them to believe she was killed.

CHILD SEX ABUSE -- The sentence -- 25 years of probation for 35-year-old Ryan Ritter of St. Stephen. He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct after a girl told investigators he touched her inappropriately while the two were taking a bath together.

GIRLFRIEND ATTACK -- Eight years in prison -- the sentence for 48-year-old Hakeem Rochao, who pleaded guilty to attacking his girlfriend, bruising her face and knocking out two teeth in late March.

WETTERLING LAWSUIT -- Jacob Wetterling's parents are asking a judge to keep the media out of a privacy fight over the investigative file into their son's abduction. Jerry and Patty Wetterling want to keep some of the documents private, saying they deal with personal family matters.

CAR-MOTORCYCLE CRASH -- A car and motorcycle crashed Thursday night on Highway 10 in Becker. Police say the car pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The biker -- from St. Paul -- airlifted to North Memorial. Non life-threatening injuries.

STOLEN TRUCK -- Benton County police say they've found that truck stolen from Custom Surfacing in Sauk Rapids this week. They're still searching for other stolen items taken from Custom Surfacing.

742 DISTRICT OFFICES DISPUTE -- Despite a handful of protesters outside the meeting, the St. Cloud Area School Board voted to go ahead and buy the old Minnesota School of Business building, on a 5-to-2 vote. Protesters say the school district got votes in the 2016 referendum, promising to use part of the soon-to-close Tech High School building for the school district offices. And now they're not.

TROOPER - CANCER -- After battling leukemia for over a year, Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Josh Orbeck has died. He worked in the St. Cloud State Patrol district since 2015. Before becoming a trooper, Orbeck was with the St. Cloud Police Department for six years.

COLD SPRING HOMETOWN PRIDE DAYS -- Cold Spring's partying this weekend. All sorts of events are on tap for Hometown Pride Days, including the belt sander races, bar stool races, food eating contests and lots more.

