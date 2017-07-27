WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for July 27, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for July 27, 2017.

SHOOTING SUSPECT -- Police are looking for both the shooter and the victim after one male shot another in the leg. Happened Wednesday night in the 900 block of 5th Street North. Police have surveillance video and say the shooter is 19-year-old William White Junior of St. Cloud -- considered armed and dangerous.

FIERY CRASH -- One person's dead and another hurt after a car crashed through an overpass guardrail and hit Interstate 94 below in Minneapolis Wednesday night. The driver lost control of the car, broke through the guardrail, plunged 100 feet to the interstate below and burst into flames. The driver, killed. A passenger, critically hurt.

LICENSE CENTER PROBLEMS -- New software at Minnesota's DMV centers is causing problems statewide. The Stearns County License Centers are open -- but they say expect a longer wait time because the computer program is taking longer than usual to process transactions.

CELL PHONE SHOP OPENS -- A cell phone business is opening the former Granite City Pawnshop location on East St. Germain in St. Cloud. IKare Wireless offers Verizon prepaid cellphone service.

STEARNS COUNTY FAIR -- The Stearns County Fair is under way in Sauk Centre. Fair food, carnival rides and games, talent contests, 4-H exhibits, music and demo derby. Today through Sunday.

