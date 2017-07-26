WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for July 26, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for July 26, 2017.

MAN SURVIVES BRIDGE JUMP -- Police say a 32-year-old St. Cloud man who jumped from the Granite City Crossing Bridge Wednesday afternoon survived his jump. Police say he intended to harm himself and is now hospitalized for evaluation.

HOTEL ATTACKER -- A 30-year-old Elakie Fale Junior of St. Cloud faces several charges after allegedly threatening two guests at the Holiday Inn on 37th Avenue South. Tried to get in a room saying he had a switchblade, called 9-1-1 saying there was a bomb in a room, pulled the fire alarm. No one was hurt and police arrested Fale as he ran from the hotel.

SELLING DRUGS -- Two Vadnais Heights men, arrested. Accused of selling meth from their car in St. Cloud. 30-year-old Thomas Thoa and 36-year-old Yer Vang, jailed.

PEEPING TOM -- Another arrest for a serial peeping Tom. 31-year-old Derek George -- arrested again this week on a felony warrant -- for allegedly peeping at a woman through her bedroom window. He's had several convictions in the last year.

DRUG BUST -- Police jailed a Sauk Rapids man on gun and drug charges after a police raid Tuesday. Police found methamphetamine, heroin, a loaded stolen handgun and $3,600 cash. 52-year-old Eric Robertson -- a convicted felon -- is jailed. Two women were also arrested for having a small amount of meth on them.

HEAD-ON CRASH -- A head-on crash Tuesday on Highway 55 near Rockford sent two people to the hospital. Non-life-threatening injuries for 35-year-old Joseph Penney of Buffalo and 24-year-old Brentley Stevens of Buffalo.

HORSE AND BUGGY CRASH -- An SUV rear-ended a horse-and-buggy on a highway north of Sauk Centre Tuesday morning. 20-year-old Eli Yoder and 16-year-old Dan Yoder -- both in the buggy -- taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

ROCORI REFERENDUM? -- The ROCORI School District is considering whether to ask residents for a quarter-million dollar a year levy for technology upgrades. The school board is expected to finalize the question which would be on the November ballot.

TRANSGENDER CLINIC -- CentraCare's opening a new clinic to deal with the special needs of Central Minnesota's transgender community. The new Gender Medicine Program will open at the CentraCare Health Plaza and expects to see around 300 patients their first year running.

NEW CHILDCARE CENTER -- Another player in the childcare business in St. Cloud. Love and Learn Childcare Academy broke ground Tuesday across from Westwood Elementary in west St. Cloud. They'll have room for 70 children when they open in November.

SUPER BOWL GRANT -- The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota is getting a $50,000 grant to buy a trailer packed with sporting equipment and games. The money -- from the Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee -- is to help keep kids moving, and more healthy.

WAITE PARK AMPHITHEATER -- Waite Park council members and city staff are heading to Lincoln, Nebraska to get information on building an amphitheater. They'll tour an amphitheater there and ask questions of operators and site managers.

LARRY HAWS PARK -- St. Cloud's Southside Park, getting renamed for the late city Park Director Larry Haws. His family gathered at the park to hear the Mayor's announcement today.

NATIONAL BASEBALL TOURNAMENT -- The Waite Park 12-TRIPLE-A baseball team is headed to the national tournament after winning the Midwest Plains Regional tournament in Bemidji. The national tournament takes place from August 3rd to the 10th in Branson, Missouri.

