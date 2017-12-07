WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for December 7, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for December 7, 2017.

FRANKEN TO RESIGN -- Senator Al Franken says he'll resign from the US Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations. Governor Mark Dayton says he hasn't yet decided who will fill Franken's seat, but expects to announce a replacement in the next couple days.

KEILLOR FIRING -- Calling it "an enormous mistake," Garrison Keillor says Minnesota Public Radio shouldn't have dismissed him without fully investigating allegations against him. The CEO of MPR's parent company says the allegations against the "Prairie Home Companion" host covered an extended period of time.

VULNERABLE ADULT SEX ABUSE -- 58-year-old Sauk Rapids group home caregiver Patrick Jansen of St. Cloud -- charged with sexually touching two 20-year-old women -- both autistic and non-verbal.

MURDER CONVICTION -- Sentencing in January for 35-year-old Jose Herra-Torres, convicted of murdering his girlfriend last July in Long Prairie. The victim -- Dominga Guerrero.

SCHOOL DIVERSITY -- A new study shows 52% of the students in the St. Cloud Area School District are persons of color or American Indian. That's nearly double the rate of the rest of Minnesota. Yet, less than 4% of the teachers are persons of color or American Indian.

TECH HIGH SCHOOL -- Some initial support from the St. Cloud Area School Board for donating the current Tech High School and surrounding land to the city of St. Cloud. The mayor asked for the donation, saying the city is in a better position to redevelop the property once the district opens a new Tech High School in south St. Cloud.

MICROBIOLOGICS EXPANSION -- St. Cloud's Microbiologics has finished construction on a 31-thousand square foot addition to their Cooper Avenue location. Trying to keep up with global demands for biomaterials such as yeast, fungus, bacteria, viruses, and parasites and puts them into standardized, easy to use formats.

TRACTOR INJURY -- A Pierz man, seriously hurt, when he fell off a trailer and was run over by a tractor. 80-year-old Robert Happke, airlifted to St. Cloud.

NATIONAL GUARD - SUPER BOWL -- Saying the Minneapolis Police Department can't handle all the safety and security needs of the city AND 10 days of Super Bowl activities in February, Minneapolis is asking Governor Dayton to mobilize the National Guard. The Super Bowl Host Committee says it would pick up the cost.

TWINS CARAVAN -- The Minnesota Twins Winter Caravan is stopping at the River's Edge Convention Center January 22nd, bringing to St. Cloud starting pitcher Jose Berrios, outfielder Eddie Rosario, GM Thad Levine and television announcer Dick Bremer.

HOSPITAL LIGHTING -- They'll flip the switch tonight, outlining the St. Cloud Hospital in Christmas lights. The lighting ceremony for the 29th Annual Festival of Lights happens at 7.

WEIHNACHTSMARKT DOWNTOWN -- Meanwhile downtown, the German Christmas market "Weihnachtsmarkt" happens tonight next to the River's Edge Convention Center. Food, beer, wine and merchandise from 5 to 8.

E-TAB JACKPOT -- And John Brugger of St. Cloud says his kids are going to get some great Christmas presents this year. He was playing BINGO on electronic tabs the other night at DB Searle's -- and hit a jackpot for nearly 14-thousand dollars.