WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for December 4, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for December 4, 2017.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY -- Strong winds and snow will make for some difficult traveling across Central Minnesota Monday night into Tuesday morning. Northwest winds of up to 50 miles an hour with up to a couple inches of snow in the St. Cloud area. More in northern Minnesota.

MORE: http://wjon.com/winter-weather-advisory-into-early-tuesday-morning/



ROCKVILLE FATAL CRASH -- Funeral services Saturday for 38-year-old Robert Peterson of Clear Lake who died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 in Rockville. A passenger in his car, 30-year-old Samantha McCulloch of Clear Lake, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

MORE: http://wjon.com/update-name-released-of-man-who-died-in-highway-23-crash/

SHED FIRE -- Fire destroyed a shed early Sunday morning near Avon. A total loss for that 30-by-30 wood shed. The cause, under investigation.

MORE: http://wjon.com/fire-destroys-shed-in-stearns-county/

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS -- International student enrollment is up in St. Cloud area colleges. Up 10-percent from last year at St. Cloud State. Up slightly at St. Ben's and St. John's, too.

MORE: http://wjon.com/universities-see-increase-in-international-students/

LOTTERY WINNER -- Thomas Berge of Belgrade is 100-thousand dollars richer after he scratched a winning Shopping Spree scratch game ticket.

MORE: http://wjon.com/belgrade-man-wins-100k-on-a-scratch-game

You now can listen to WJON Radio – live -- on your Alexa device. Just look for the skill "WJON" on the Amazon Alexa app.