WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 9, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 9, 2017.

STABBING CHARGES -- Charges for a St. Cloud woman, accused of stabbing a man in the shoulder last November. 39-year-old Maritza Lockett, facing felony assault charges.

DRUG CHARGES -- A Sauk Rapids man faces drug charges, accused of felony drug possession. 42-year-old Russell Schaefer, arrested after police found marijuana, LSD, Oxycodone and other drugs and paraphernalia in his car and apartment.

HOSPITAL RANKINGS -- US News and World Report is out with its annual ranking of America's hospitals. And St. Cloud Hospital is listed as one of the top hospitals in the country along with the Mayo Clinic and Abbott Northwestern.

PLAY IT AGAIN CLOSING -- After a nearly 30-year-run, St. Cloud's Play It Again Sports is closing in the next few weeks. The used sporting goods store is closing as more and more of us buy equipment online instead of in bricks-and-mortar stores.