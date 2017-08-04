WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 4 , 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 4, 2017.

ST. CLOUD RAIN -- St. Cloud got just under an inch-and-a-half of rain Thursday. That still leaves us over a quarter-inch below normal for the summer.

BOY DROWNS -- Authorities say a 7-year-old boy pulled from the Mississippi River at Riverside Park has died. The fire department pulled Faud Rahey of St. Cloud from the water just after noon, but CPR efforts failed and he died at the scene. An autopsy’s planned.

ST. CLOUD SHOOTING -- A 22-year-old St. Cloud man, jailed on a number of charges after allegedly firing a gun early Thursday morning in South St. Cloud. Police say when they arrested Kenneth Carter, they found drugs on him after he allegedly ditched his loaded handgun.

DRUG BUST -- A drug bust in Sauk Rapids sent one man to jail and a child in the home to relatives. Police say they found methamphetamine after serving a search warrant at 422 2nd Street South in Sauk Rapids Thursday. Arrested -- 52-year-old Loel Lovitz of Sauk Rapids.

SEMI CRASH -- An elderly Brooten couple, hurt while trying to pass a semi- Friday afternoon in Lake Henry Township. The 95-year-old driver didn’t realize the truck was slowing to make a left turn and crashed into the side of the truck. Non-life threatening injuries for him and a passenger.

MOTORCYCLE-PEDESTRIAN CRASH -- Two people were hurt when a motorcycle hit them while they were crossing a street in Buffalo. Non-life threatening injuries.

POWER LINE INJURY – A Stearns Electric Association line worker, seriously hurt after the boom of a bucket truck detached, and the worker fell. The worker’s name, not released. But he was airlifted to HCMC. Happened on a job site near Glenwood Friday morning.

LOCKER ROOM PHOTOS -- Charges against an Eden Valley man, accused of taking a Snapchat video of boys in their swimsuits in the locker room at the Hutchinson Aquatic Center. Felony charges of Interference with Privacy Against a Minor for 22-year-old Eduardo Romero.

PLATTE RIVER DAY -- Royalton's celebrating Platte River Day tomorrow, complete with a parade, a mac-and-cheese eating contest, 5K run/walk, a street dance and more.

HERITAGE DAYS -- Albany's celebrating Heritage Days Saturday with all kinds of events, including a 5K Run/Walk, water bowling, beer garden, parade and fireworks.

