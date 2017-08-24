WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 24, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 24, 2017.

TEEN ROLLOVER -- A 16-year-old Little Falls girl, hurt when she lost control of her vehicle on a gravel road and rolled near Cushing. Unknown injuries for Kirsten Trutwin.

BROTHERS-ATV ROLLOVER -- Two brothers were taken to the hospital after rolling a side-by-side ATV in Buckman Township Wednesday. 13-year-old Andrew Winscher and his 11-year-old brother Kyle -- taken to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries.

WOLGAMOTT - HOUSE RACE -- Former Minnesota Senate DFL candidate Dan Wolgamott is running for the legislature again. But this time, he'll run next year for the District 14-B seat now held by Republican State Representative Jim Knoblach.

VILLAGE FAMILY SERVICES MOVES -- A St. Cloud behavioral health center is moving to a new location. Starting Monday, The Village Family Service Center will be serving clients in their new facility between Perkins and the Ole Brick House in downtown St. Cloud.

JUVENILE SEX TRAFFICKING CONFERENCE -- More than a dozen St. Cloud area officials are heading to New Orleans next month for a conference in dealing with juvenile sex trafficking. Their goal -- to learn what's working for other communities of similar size.

CULTURAL EXCHANGE -- A group of 10 St. Cloud community leaders are grabbing their passwords, heading to sister city St. Cloud, France next week. They'll rekindle the relationship between the two. A group from the Paris suburb plans to visit here in the next year or two.

PRINCESS KAY CROWNED -- Minnesota's new dairy goodwill ambassador is a 19-year-old college student from St. Peter. Emily Annexstad, crowned Princess Kay of the Milky Way at ceremonies Wednesday night on the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

