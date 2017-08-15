WJON Radio News: FlashBriefing for August 15, 2017



Here's a WJON FlashBriefing for August 15, 2017.

RAINY WEATHER -- Here comes the rain again. Moderate to heavy rain starting Tuesday night and continuing through late Wednesday night. Up to 3 inches possible.

MORE: http://wjon.com/rain-likely-tuesday-night-wednesday/

E.COLI DEATH -- State health officials say they were unable to trace the E. coli bacteria that killed a 3-year-old Wright County girl and sickened her 5-year-old brother. Their parents say the bacteria attacked their kidneys.

MORE: http://wjon.com/officials-cant-id-source-of-e-coli-that-struck-wright-county-siblings/

SWIM ACROSS MILLE LACS -- Terry Anderson of St. Cloud swam across Lake Mille Lacs Monday. That's 14 miles in around 10 hours. All to bring attention to the dwindling walleye population issue on the lake.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-cloud-man-swims-across-lake-mille-lacs-video/

BUSINESS EXPANDS -- St. Augusta's B-and-F Fastener Supply is expanding, building a 20,000 square foot facility a block from its current location in St. Augusta. They expect to hire more staff, too.

MORE: http://wjon.com/st-augustas-bf-fastener-supply-to-move-to-larger-facility/

SENIOR LUNCH -- Waite Park Police officers are cooking-up lunch for senior citizens Wednesday. Their 7th Annual Senior and Law Enforcement Cookout.

MORE: http://wjon.com/waite-park-officers-to-hold-7th-annual-senior-cookout/