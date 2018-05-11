WJON Morning Show Broadcasts Live From Spicer
The WJON Morning Show is broadcasting live from Zorbaz in Spicer this morning from 6-10. Join Jerry Carlson and I as they talk about the fishing industry, the tradition of the fishing opener and Governor's Fishing Opener and more. Our guests will include the following:
Interview Time Interviewee
6:45 Kelly Morrell, Governor’s Fishing Host
7:45 Rodney Staska, Event Co-Chair
8:15 Tom Landwehr, DNR Commissioner
8:40 Nicole Lalum, Explore Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Coordinator
9:15 John Edman, Explore Minnesota CEO/Director
9:40 John Patock, Fishing Host