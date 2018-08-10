WJON Morning Newswatch Podcast: Mayor Kleis 8-10-18

Photo by Isaac Schweer, WJON

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis appeared on WJON today for a Radio Town Hall Meeting.  He addressed the progress to the Cosco Site, what is becoming of the Skate park, his proposal to the city council in regards to improvements to the MAC, the current Tech high school location development options and he took questions from listeners on road projects and policies.  Listen to the conversation below.

PART ONE

 

PART TWO

 

Mayor Dave Kleis joins WJON Friday mornings from 8:10-8:50.

 

Filed Under: mayor dave kleis, Podcast
Categories: Morning Newswatch with Jay Caldwell, Podcasts, Show Notes
