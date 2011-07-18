‪WJON Asks Folks Around St. Cloud – What Are You Doing to Beat the Heat? ‬‏[VIDEO]

‪

ST. CLOUD - It goes without saying we're experiencing a snap of brutally hot, humid weather. Our excessive heat warning will stay in effect until late Wednesday night - and even more, the heat index will be 105 to 110 degrees.

Needless to say, it's not the easiest time to enjoy typical outdoor activities.

WJON braved the conditions this afternoon, trekking about town to ask people - What are you doing to keep cool?

WJON Asks Folks Around St. Cloud What They're Doing To Beat the Heat ‏ - YouTube .