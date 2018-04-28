With 2018 Draft Complete, Vikings Add Eight Players

The 2018 NFL Draft came to a close in Dallas this afternoon, with the Minnesota Vikings adding eight new players over the three day process. Meet the newest men to wear the purple & gold.

Round 1, Overall 30: Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

Round 2, Overall 62: Brian O'Neill, OT, Pittsburgh

Round 4, Overall 102: Jalyn Holmes, DE, Ohio State

Round 5, Overall 157: Tyler Conklin, TE, Central Michigan

Round 5, Overall 167: Daniel Carlson, K, Auburn

Round 6, Overall 213: Colby Gossett, G, Appalachian State

Round 6, Overall 218: Ade Aruna, DE, Tulane

Round 7, Overall 225: Devante Downs, LB, California-Berkeley

New York Post sports writer Mark Cannizzaro graded the 2018 draft for each team, giving the Vikings a 'B' and adding,

The top pick, UCF Mike Hughes, is a physical and speedy corner who has a chance to be a star in the Minnesota defensive backfield. Pittsburgh OT Brian O’Neill is a key addition to an offense that must protect the Vikings’ expensive new QB, Kirk Cousins.

Now it's time to add some undrafted free agents.