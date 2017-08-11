Wisconsin Father, Daughter Die in Duluth Swimming Incident

DULUTH (AP) - A Wisconsin father and daughter died after having to be rescued while swimming in Lake Superior in Duluth, Minnesota, while a rip current warning was in effect.

Rescuers responded to the scene about 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a report of two swimmers in distress. They pulled a 10-year-old girl from the water about an hour later. Her 38-year-old father was found shortly after 6 p.m.

Both died later at a hospital. Their names weren't immediately released. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says the girl was from Hudson, Wisconsin, and her father was from Osceola, Wisconsin.