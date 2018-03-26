UPDATE: Winter Weather Advisory For Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD -- You can expect some wet conditions on the roadways for much of Monday.

The National Weather Service says a mixture of rain and snow is expected for much of the day into the evening.

Snowfall is expect before 11:00 a.m. then rain in the afternoon. Less than a half inch of snow is possible.

The rain is expected to continue throughout the night, causing some foggy road conditions for the early Tuesday morning commute.