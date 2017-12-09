Winter Wonderland Starts Holiday on Ice Festival in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD - A day full of Christmas fun in St. Cloud started Saturday at Lake George with the annual Winter Wonderland event.

St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department hosted the event for families. Kids got the chance to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus, decorate some cookies and check out some big trucks.

Lynn Neumann is the Recreation Programmer for St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Department. She says there is also a chance to meet a furry friend that enjoys the cold in Winter Wonderland.

"There is a penguin here, Hempker Zoo brought the penguin and the kids just love it."

The Winter Wonderland event also has a hayride that goes around Lake George for families to enjoy.

Neumann says the annual event has become a great Holiday season event for families.

"It's all weather dependant but we have had years where we see around 2,000 people come. A lot of people come every year."