Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday Night, Thursday

National Weather Service

UNDATED -- Most of Minnesota is included in a Winter Weather Advisory that will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and continue through the day on Thursday.

Widespread snow quickly returns late Wednesday afternoon, with the bulk of the snow expected Thursday morning and afternoon.

Then more dangerous cold for Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.

We'll get a break from the snow this weekend, with another several inches of accumulation possible early next week.

