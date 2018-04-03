Winter Weather Advisory in Effect for Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. An additional three to five inches of snow is possible in central Minnesota.

Bands of snow will continue through the day, with the heaviest between mid-late morning, through the early afternoon.

The snowfall will begin to taper off by late afternoon, but light snow and blowing snow will likely continue through midnight.

Here in St. Cloud we officially had 5.1 inches of snow on Monday. That brings us to 53 inches for the entire season, which is 10 inches above normal.