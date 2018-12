ST. CLOUD -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning until 6:00 p.m. Monday evening.

It's estimated we could see around 3 to 5 inches of snow, which could cause poor driving conditions. Temperatures will also fall today through tonight with wind chills expected between 25 to 35 below zero into Tuesday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory will go into effect from 6:00 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.