UNDATED -- Our listening area is included in a Winter Storm Warning . It will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. Sunday until 12:00 p.m. Monday.

National Weather Service

A Winter Storm will bring widespread snowfall totals of 6 to 8 inches of snowfall today through Monday morning.

Northwest winds near 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will also cause areas of blowing snow.

Dangerous wind chills will follow this system.