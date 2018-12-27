Winter Storm Continues Into Friday

UNDATED -- A winter storm will bring heavy snow across much of western and northern Minnesota, and northwest Wisconsin into Friday.

Heavy snow will continue over west central Minnesota through the day, gradually tapering into tonight.

Mainly rain is expected over west central Wisconsin and southern Minnesota. Rain over these areas changes over to light snow or freezing drizzle by Friday morning, with the event ending Friday afternoon.

Here is the map of Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories.