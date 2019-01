UNDATED -- A Wind Advisory is in effect Tuesday for Stearns County and areas to our south and west. The National Weather Service says the advisory will be in effect until 6:00 p.m.

Northwest winds will strengthen this morning, reaching peak strength early this afternoon. Sustained winds in excess of 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph.

The strong winds can be a hazard to high profiles or light vehicles. Also, the strong winds can blow around loose objects.