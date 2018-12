BELGRADE -- A Willmar man was taken to the hospital after rolling his vehicle Sunday night.

The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 55 near Belgrade.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Gary Bregel was heading south on Highway 71 when he hit a patch of ice, lost control of his vehicle, went off the road and rolled.

He was taken to Paynesville hospital with non-life threatening injuries.