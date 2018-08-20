Willmar Man Hospitalized After Crash on Highway 12

WILLMAR -- A crash on Highway 12 in Willmar sent one man to the hospital Monday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and County Road 9. According to the patrol, 20-year-old Skylar Steffen was heading north on County Road 9 when he entered the intersection of Highway 12.

While attempting to cross the highway, he was hit by a straight truck driven by 36-year-old Andrew Voecks of Kronenwetter, Wisconsin, who was heading west on Highway 12.

Steffen was taken to Rice Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Voecks was not hurt.