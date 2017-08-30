Willie Jett Says District 742 Won’t Keep Old Tech [AUDIO]

St. Cloud School District 742 Superintendent Willie Jett talked with me today about many school district topics including the ground breaking of the new Tech High School building, the progress of the early childhood building in Waite Park, what will become of the old Tech building, goals for the upcoming school year and challenges that the district faces. Jett indicated to me that the school district has formed a task to determine what will become of the old Tech building. Jett says that the school won't likely maintain ownership of the current Tech High School property.