Willie Jett Discusses New Tech, Security and More [AUDIO]
St. Cloud School Superintendent Willie Jett joined me today on WJON and we talked about the progress of the new Tech High School Building, security at current and new buildings, preparations in case of a school shooting, adjustments to Apollo with Administration moving out and some of the accomplishments in the last month for the School District. Listen to the conversation below.
Willie Jett or Al Dahlgren join me at 8:15am on the last Wednesday of each month.