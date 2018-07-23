William Walter Montonye, 67, St. Cloud

September 8, 1950 - July 19, 2018

Memorial services will be at 7:00 P.M., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in St. Cloud, MN for William Walter Montonye age 67 of St. Cloud. He died at his home on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to the time of the service at the funeral home.

Bill was born on September 8, 1950, in Graceville, MN, the son of Paul Kenneth and Mary Ellen (Murphy) Montonye. He attended country school near Graceville and graduated from Morris High School in 1968. He then attended college at St. Cloud State University where he graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics.

He was united in marriage to Gay Graves in St. Cloud, MN on October 12, 1974. Four children were born to this union. They made their home in St. Cloud and later moved to Fairhaven. Bill worked as a cement mason for many years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, and many outdoor activities. He also treasured spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. His mind was always at work. Whether it was a game of Scrabble or taking on an opponent at Cribbage. He would almost always finish the Crossword in the daily newspaper and it wasn’t uncommon to see him working a Suduko puzzle. Also, if you were lucky, he usually had a quirky riddle ready to stump you.

He was preceded in death by his dad Paul in 1986.

He is survived by: his wife of 36 years, Gay Montonye of St. Cloud; three daughters, Sara (Edward) Adams of Otsego, MN, Erin (Devin) Wells of Sartell, MN, and Emily Montonye of Fairbault, MN; one son, Ryan Montonye of Annandale, MN; seven grandchildren, Henry, Charles, William, and Samuel Adams, Elsie Wells, and Kali and Alana Montonye; his mother Mary Montonye of Morris, MN; two sisters, Paulette (Jere) Solvie of Cyrus, MN, and Peggy (Robert) Fuchs of Cold Spring, MN; one brother, Joe (Vickie) Montonye of Barrett, MN, nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.