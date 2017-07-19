William “Sid” S. Jansen, 73, Paynesville

May 8, 1944 - July 17, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2017 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for William “Sid” S. Jansen, age 73, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and after 9:00 a.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

William “Sid” Jansen was born May 8, 1944 in Paynesville to William & Theresa (Dockendorf) Jansen. He married Loni Hecker on Jan. 27, 1968 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Sid lived in the Paynesville/Eden Valley area his entire life and owned and operated the family farm. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Sid enjoyed softball, basketball, gardening, fishing, and anything outdoors. He was a strong, honest, hardworking, genuine, soft hearted man who was very proud of his family and farm. Sid had strong ethics, was very competitive, and enjoyed life.

Survivors include his wife, Loni of Paynesville; children, Tom (Dawn) Jansen of Manannah, Karen Buschette of River Falls, WI, Ann (Joel) McCann of Litchfield and Susie Jansen of Eden Valley; sisters and brother, Kathleen Hoppe of Coon Rapids, Alice Peterson of Litchfield, Betty Albright of Paynesville and George Jansen of Paynesville; and ten grandchildren. Sid was preceded in death by his parents; and daughter, Jane Jansen.