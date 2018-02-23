William Mork, 93

March 7, 1924 - February 18, 201

Private family services will be held at a later date for William Mork, age 93, who passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at the Foley Nursing Center.

William Harley Mork Jr. was born March 7, 1924 in Owatonna, Minnesota to William and Sophia (Marshwick) Mork. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1944-1946. In 1979, Bill was united in marriage with Betty Kruger. The couple made their home near Santiago and Bill loved spending time in the outdoors. He was a member of Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton.