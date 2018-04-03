William M. “Bill” Feist Jr., 88, St. Cloud

November 24, 1929 - April 3, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for William M. “Bill” Feist Jr., age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Tom Wright will officiate. Burial will take place at St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park with full military honors.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church.

Bill was born on November 24, 1929 in Hazel Run, Minnesota to William Sr. and Tillie (Lee) Feist. He served honorably in the United States Air Force. Bill married Wanda Moen on October 3, 1959 in Watertown, South Dakota. He worked in plumbing/heating and sheet metal for many years. He was a member of Abounding Joy Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and a member of the Honor Guard for the Hazel Run American Legion.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, flower gardening, working on projects, and puzzles. He especially loved the time spent with his family and friends.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Wanda; children, Brad (Nellie) of Rogers, Sheila (Mick) Hopke of St. Augusta, Troy of St. Cloud; Lynda (Clair) Wilson of St. Bonifacius; grandchildren, Jaclyn Feist, John (Heather) Feist, Jerrod Feist, Chad (Sue) Wilson, and Traci Wilson; great-grandchildren, Joshua Feist, Molly Feist, and Lexi Wilson; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters and brothers, Lucille Feist, Delores Feist, Gretchen Dotseth, Gloria Olson, Gerald Feist, Jim Feist, and Darlene Christopherson.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of the ICU at the St. Cloud Hospital for the wonder care provided to William during his stay.