William J. Blonigan, Sr., 83, Avon

June 7, 1935 - February 28, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for William J. Blonigan, Sr., age 83, who passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Parish Prayers will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

William was born on June 7, 1935 to Nicholas and Ida (Terharr) Blonigen in St. Martin. He married Carolyn Spivey on February 20, 1960 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church in St. Cloud. He and his wife raised seven children in the Avon area, living on Upper Spunk Lake since 1978. He was a salesman for St. Cloud Industrial Products selling truck bumpers and school busses. William also served as the Avon Chief of Police in Avon from 1966-1977. He was a member of the Army National Guard, and a lifelong Green Bay Packers fan.

William is survived by his children, David of Avon , Jeff of Ridgecrest, CA, James of Milaca, Lynda (Travis) Westling of Milaca; sisters, Mary Decker of Eagan, Carol (Roman) Thull of Eagan, Genevieve (Severin) Sand of St. Cloud; 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

William is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carolyn in 2005; sons, Steven and William Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Andreasen; grandson, Michael Blonigan; brothers, Jerry, Freddie and Alcuin Blonigan.