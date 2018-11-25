William F. Nuessle, M.D., 94, St. Cloud

September 5, 1924 - November 21, 2018

Memorial services will be on December 7, 2018 at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home Chapel, 2300 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington for William F. Nuessle, M.D. who died peacefully, surrounded by family at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. His son in law, Deacon David Lindmeier and a dear friend, Father William Vos will co-officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, and services will start at 11:00 AM followed by a luncheon at the Funeral Home. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at 2:00 PM.

Bill was born September 5, 1924 in Springfield, MN to a country doctor, Walter G. Nuessle & Helen K. “Bonnie” (Nippolt) Nuessle. He married Mary Lynne Connor on August 20, 1949 at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Edina.

Dr. Nuessle, self-named as “Wild Bill” or “Dr. Bill”, was an outstanding soloist, proud Eagle Scout, high school Valedictorian & an ambitious youth who worked many odd jobs at an early age. He hitch-hiked to McPhail School of Music as an adolescent, and paid for his own music lessons and college education. Dr. Bill developed close friendships and remained in communication with his classmates at the University of MN, graduating as a doctor of Medicine. He was one of the youngest physicians at age 22. His professional experience commenced in 1947 as an Intern at Ancher Hospital in St Paul, affiliated with the University of MN, followed by three years of Internal Medicine Residency in Fargo.

Bill served as Captain in the Medical Corps of the US Air Force from 1953-1955, stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base. After moving back to Minnesota, he worked at Prudential Life Insurance Company and later was the Medical Director of IDS in Minneapolis. His private practice was at the Medical Arts Building downtown Minneapolis and he was on staff of Abbott/Northwestern Hospital, also serving as Clinical Associate Professor in Internal Medicine at the University of MN Medical School. During his professional career, he published numerous medical articles and case studies about newly recognized diseases, cancer research, a feature article in Time Magazine, and several publications which identified the disease Polymyalgia Rheumatica.

Bill and his wife, Mary Lynne enjoyed a beautiful marriage and travelled extensively throughout the world. They played Bridge, participated in a bowling league, enjoyed the Symphony, and spent summer vacations at their lake home on Horseshoe Lake. They spent several retirement winters at their home in Green Valley, AZ. One of their greatest blessings was a Potluck Group in Minneapolis consisting of close friends throughout the duration of their marriage. They moved to St. Cloud In 2004, five years prior to the death of Mary Lynne. In 2016, Bill moved with family to a home in Hermantown, MN. During his later years, Bill enjoyed his time in Hermantown, living in a nature preserve with birds and all kinds of wildlife. Each day he waited for the neighborhood deer to appear. Bill loved to reminisce about meaningful stories, intriguing people he met during his lifetime, and life-changing experiences. He was also a dog Whisperer. He remained sharp, relevant, optimistic, inspiring, faithful and mobile until the last day of his life. His motto was to “take what comes” and to incorporate humor in all situations.

Survivors include his daughters: Lynne Marie Lindmeier (Deacon David) of Hermantown; Bonnie Borrell (Greg) of Rosemount & Martha Nuessle of Chester, VA. Grandchildren: Rebecca Hommerding, Sarah Pennings, William (Bill) Lindmeier, Kathleen Bibus, Mary Borrell, Lisa Wieber & Erich Wieber. Great grandchildren: Connor Pennings, Belle Pennings, Lucy Wieber, Nathan Wieber, Calvin Lindmeier, Lewis Lindmeier & Oliver Bibus.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Mary Lynne in 2009, and siblings: Gerald, Ursula, Ruth and Shirley.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.