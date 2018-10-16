William “Bill” J. Chaika, 83, Sauk Rapids

January 1, 1935 - October 16, 2018

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for William “Bill” J. Chaika, 83 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center on Tuesday. Rev. Dr. Timothy T.J. Rehwaldt will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Monday morning. The Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 will pray at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday evening at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

William Jerome Chaika was born on January 1, 1935 in St. Cloud to Jerome and Hildegard (Zilmer) Chaika. Bill married Renate Schroeder on October 22, 1957 in Bremerhaven, Germany. He served his country in the United States Air Force as a B52 Bomber Mechanic, retiring after 22 years of service. Bill lived in the St. Cloud/ Sauk Rapids area for most of his life. He worked as a clerk for the St. Cloud Post Office for 20 years, retiring in 1995. Bill was a member of the Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 and a life member of the Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing. Bill loved playing SKIT and watching the Minnesota Vikings and Twins. He was an avid reader and a quiet man, except when he was telling one of his long stories.

Survivors include his wife Renate of Sauk Rapids; son, Michael (Bev Mendel) of Sauk Rapids; daughter, Beverly (Richard) Scharber of St. Cloud; grandson, Austin Chaika; granddaughter, Linda Erickson; brothers and sister, Gary (Audrey) of Sauk Rapids, James (Alyce) of Hooper, NE, Joan Edwards of Woodland, CA; and half-brother, Chuck (Lowen) Smith of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Alfred Smith; brothers, Phillip, Jerry and Thomas; and granddaughter, Janette Scharber.

Memorials are preferred to the National Dementia Association ( www.nationaldementia.org ) or the Alzheimers Association ( www.alz.org ).